iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.96 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

