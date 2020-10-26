iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $343.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

