J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

