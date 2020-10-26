J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JJSF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $194.28.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $407,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

