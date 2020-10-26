Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Granite Construction (OTCMKTS:GVA) Financial Survey

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction N/A N/A N/A Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Granite Construction and Jardine Strategic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $3.32 billion 0.28 $42.41 million N/A N/A Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.58 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jardine Strategic pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite Construction and Jardine Strategic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 2 0 0 1.67 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Construction currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Granite Construction’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Jardine Strategic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports. The Water segment focuses on water-related construction and water management solutions, as well as provides trenchless cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation services. The Specialty segment constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, and power projects; and undertakes bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts. The Materials segment focuses on production of aggregates, asphalt, and construction related materials, as well as sanitary and storm water rehabilitation products, such as cured-in-place pipe felt and fiberglass-based lining tubes. The company also engages in the construction of streets, highways, mass transit facilities, trenchless and underground utilities, tunnels, dams, and other infrastructure-related projects. In addition, it performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

