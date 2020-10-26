JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

