JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.00

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 25128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

