John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.75% of John Bean Technologies worth $80,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.32. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

