John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.55. John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 139,040 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $840,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.44.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.