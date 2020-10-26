Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

