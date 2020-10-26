JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $83.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.78. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

