JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) to Neutral

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

