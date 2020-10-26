JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $57.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Pinterest stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $2,784,006.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $335,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

