Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) recently:
- 10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $193.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.
- 10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $175.00.
- 9/10/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.72. 10,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,038. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.
In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.