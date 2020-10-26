Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) recently:

10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $193.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

10/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $175.00.

9/10/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.72. 10,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,038. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.