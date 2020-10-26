Kering’s (PPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

PPRUY opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

