Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.25 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTCC. TheStreet raised Key Tronic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Key Tronic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

