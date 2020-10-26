Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$20.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.01.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.81%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

