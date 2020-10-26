Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

KRC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.00. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

