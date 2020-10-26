Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

