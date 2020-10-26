Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,277. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

