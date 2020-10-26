Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $594.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

