Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 579,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.57. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.