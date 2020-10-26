Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $863.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lantheus by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.