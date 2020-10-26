Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

LXP opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

