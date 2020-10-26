LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $216.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $231.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 182,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,835,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 479.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $1,568,000.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

