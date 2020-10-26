Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.99 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $63,542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 743.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 469,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after acquiring an additional 400,040 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $27,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 140.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 168,623 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

