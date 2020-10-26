Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 3.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

