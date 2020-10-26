Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,777,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.