Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.54.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$49.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

