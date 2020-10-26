Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LECO opened at $105.54 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

