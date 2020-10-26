Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

Shares of LIN opened at $234.27 on Friday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

