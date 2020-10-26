Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Outperform”

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.24. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $120.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.