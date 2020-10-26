Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells £814,875 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40).

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.72) on Monday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

