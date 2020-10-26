LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

LKQ stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.75. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

