Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $63,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $11.35 on Monday, hitting $362.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.48 and its 200-day moving average is $380.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

