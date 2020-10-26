LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $1,927.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00003249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00030178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002717 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

