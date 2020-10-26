Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to “Sell” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.02 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $12,613,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

