Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 73.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 93,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

