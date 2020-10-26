Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) were up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 248,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 323,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

