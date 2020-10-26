LSV Asset Management Acquires 327,665 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.49% of The Western Union worth $219,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $21.18. 67,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,968. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

