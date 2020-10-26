LSV Asset Management Acquires 681,433 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Baidu worth $183,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 22.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.