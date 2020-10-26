LSV Asset Management Buys 125,318 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,318 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $55,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,714. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

