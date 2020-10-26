LSV Asset Management Buys 28,413 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.77% of Sleep Number worth $64,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,902. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,879. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

