LSV Asset Management Buys 38,298 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $59,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 65,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,174. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.