LSV Asset Management Buys 595,395 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 225.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Hill-Rom worth $71,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

