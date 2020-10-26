LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,080,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,379 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $172,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.