LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.79% of CSG Systems International worth $64,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth about $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.