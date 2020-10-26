LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $248,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $75.22. 20,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,599. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

