LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.33% of Associated Banc worth $45,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

