LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,674 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $69,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. 19,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRTN. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.